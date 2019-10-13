DAVID S. SELIGMAN, 84, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Jan. 8, 1935 in St. Louis, Mo., he was a son of the late Leslie and Lorna Seligman. He graduated from Robinson High School and received a BS Degree in Business from Millikan University. Dave lived in Fort Wayne for 51 years. He was a member of the Congregation Achduth Vesholom of Fort Wayne, Ind. Dave worked for the tire industry for 20 years, furniture industry for 20 year and D.O.. McComb for 18 years. He enjoyed volunteering for the Fort Wayne Art Museum for 10 years. He enjoyed going to the theatre, opera, symphony and enjoyed collecting art. He was a member of two men's groups, never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Marvin) McKay; granddaughter, Mikaela McKay, both of Fishers, Ind; and his companion, Julie Leas. David was also preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Wall; second wife, Betty Joe "B.J." Seligman; and his brother, Patrick. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation Achduth Vesholom for religious education.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019