DAVID STUART KINKLE
DAVID STUART KINKLE, 58, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Birming ham, Ala. David was born in Lima, Ohio, and lived most of his life in Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and earned his Master's in Education from The University of St. Francis in Indiana. He taught primarily History at Starr Commonwealth School and Lincolnview Schools in Van Wert, Ohio. He loved his students and loved teaching. As a young teacher, he volunteered as a mentor with Big Brothers of Lima, Ohio. He was also deeply patriotic and a life-long supporter of Wounded Warrior Project. David moved to Birmingham, Ala., in 2019 to be near his family. He had been so looking forward to Barons baseball this year, as baseball was truly the love of his life. He was a diehard Cincinnati Reds fan and, together with his buddies was present at many an opening day! He was also an unwavering Ohio State Buckeyes fan. David was a passionate collector of baseball and history memorabilia. Above all, he loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. He is survived by his loving mother, Beverly Waaland; sister, Natalie (Keith) Nadler; niece, Sophia Nadler; and nephews, Ian and Sam Nadler. He is also survived by numerous other loving family: aunts, Patricia (Steve) Miller and Barbara Moor; and cousins, Jeff Hunt, Jill Gerding, Lance Moor, Candace (Dan) Hembree, Linda (Dennis) Hartung, and Kathy Winters. He leaves behind his dear, devoted friend, Joyce Harrah of West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Kinkle; and grandparents, Harold and Betty Kinkle and Ernest and Mary Hall. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on June 28, 2020 at Ridout's-Homewood, Ala. Details can be found at www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com. Contributions in memory of David should be made to any charity which does not discriminate against any of God's children, remembering: "we are all precious in His sight."

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 12, 2020.
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
David was a very kind hearted person ! When my daughter was dying of cancer he was very sweet & thoughtful. We had some very fun times and talks . Im sure the Lord is holding him tight !
Mary Jo Swinehart-Peters
Friend
June 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Terry Hawk
Friend
June 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear about Daves passing. He was special in my life, even for a short time. I felt a warmth in my heart when I saw the picture and remember the day well. Condolences and love to you all. Go Reds! ❤
Jill
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
