DAVID T. CHANEY, 80, passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son to the late Dale and Ruth Chaney. David was a retired heavy machine operator for Bercot & Gibson and was an active member of Operating Engineers Local 103. He was an active member of VFW 1006, American Legion Post 241 and the 40 and 8 club. He is survived by son, Daniel (Chris) Chaney; granddaughter, Brittney (Gary) Chaney; children, Karen (Sam) Cooper, Mary (Ron) Burton, Robin (Jim) Presmendowski, Jerry (Jill), Maryanne (Ellis) and David (Debbie) Chaney; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon, Tom, Jim and Pat. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Chaney, in 2009; and a son, Harry. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Hospice Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019