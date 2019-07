DAVID T. CHANEY, 80, passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son to the late Dale and Ruth Chaney. David was a retired heavy machine operator for Bercot & Gibson and was an active member of Operating Engineers Local 103. He was an active member of VFW 1006, American Legion Post 241 and the 40 and 8 club. He is survived by son, Daniel (Chris) Chaney; granddaughter, Brittney (Gary) Chaney; children, Karen (Sam) Cooper, Mary (Ron) Burton, Robin (Jim) Presmendowski, Jerry (Jill), Maryanne (Ellis) and David (Debbie) Chaney; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon, Tom, Jim and Pat. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Chaney, in 2009; and a son, Harry. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Hospice Home.