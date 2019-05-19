DAVID TODD KUMP

Obituary
DAVID TODD KUMP, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. "His corny jokes and reminiscing will be greatly missed." He is survived by daughters, Lorri Anne Kump, Cynthia Kump, Brenda (Greg) Rietdorf, Londa (Scott) Sproat and Kathy (Darryl) Rosenfeld. There are 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He also has five surviving siblings, Lyle Kump, Lana (Gray) Kump, Irma Jean Stanley, Vera Brooke and his baby bubba Glenn Kump. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darla Jeanne Kump. His parents Kirby Kump and Helen (Smith) Kump; three brothers and two sisters. No service will be held at Dave's request.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2019
