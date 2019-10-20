DAVID WEHRLE, 73, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a veteran of the Vietnam War, worked at NAPA faithfully for 30 years, and lived for his family. He was a wonderful and supportive dad to his son, David Wehrle and daughter, Angela Wehrle and a loving grandfather to Zayden Wehrle, Nathan Crosthwaite, Casi Wehrle, and Tori Wehrle. He would give anything for his family, including the shirt off his back. He loved playing and collecting toy trains, going to Cedar Point, and visiting with his family. Surviving are his daughter, Angela Wehrle; grandchildren, Zayden Wehrle, Nathan Crosthwaite, Casi Wehrle, and Tori Wehrle; brothers, Roger Wehrle and Johnny Wehrle. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Tom and Helen Wehrle; son, David Wehrle. Memorial gathering is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with Military honors being held at 3 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019