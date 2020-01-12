DAVID WILLIAM KARL TREUMUTH

Obituary
DAVID WILLIAM KARL TREUMUTH, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Born in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of the late Eduard and Marjory (Baur) Treu muth. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Treumuth of Fort Wayne; daughters, Meredith (Adam) Gaines of Auburn, Ind., and Jenna (Chris) Hagen of Charlotte N.C.; brother, Paul Treumuth of Maryland; and four grandchildren, Reese and Hudson Gaines, Suri and Ford Hagen. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Jacob's Well Church, 10707 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, with Pastor David Adams officiating. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to Lakewood Park Church in Auburn or Jacob's Well Church in Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020
