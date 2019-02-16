DAVID WILLIAM "DAVE" LASSUS, 82 of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Born on Aug. 17, 1936 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of the late William F. Lassus, one of the original founders of Lassus Brothers, and Marion C. (Neiber) Lassus. Dave served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, and he received a Bachelor's degree in Business from International Business College of Fort Wayne, Ind. on March 13, 1959. He is survived by his loving sister, Diane M. Lassus; nephews, Daniel E., David W. (Jennifer) Hogan; and great-nephews, William, Andrew and Christopher Hogan. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Additional visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Dave will be laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery next to his parents. Memorial gifts in memory of Dave may be made to the charity of donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook and share a story or memory of Dave with the family visit www.mccombandsons.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID WILLIAM "DAVE" LASSUS.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2019