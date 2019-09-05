DAWN COLE, 33, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Born March 20, 1986, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Larry and Peggy Cole. She worked as a medical technician at Parkview Hospital on Randallia Drive. She will be remembered as a people person that was very outgoing and was a joy to be around. Surviving family include her children, Jasmynn, Sophia and William; parents, Larry and Peggy; sister, Heather Drummond; grandfather, Donald Pettit; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her grandmothers, Nellie Pettit and Phyllis Cooper; and grandfather, Wendell Cole. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Avalon Missionary Church - Family Life Center, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior. Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Arrangements by Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019