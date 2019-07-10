DAWN M. (FINK) McCLAIN, 57, of New Haven, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Born Aug. 22, 1961, she was a daughter of Ned E. and Sharon L. (Smith) Fink. She enjoyed going to garage sales, spending time with her grand kids, feeding the local animals, and watching Dog the Bounty Hunter. She is survived by her husband, John McClain; children, Christopher, Vincent and Genesis Fink; brother, Henry; sister, Lisa; and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and a sister-in-law. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 10, 2019