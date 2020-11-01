1/1
DAWN MARY ANNA BATES
DAWN MARY ANNA BATES, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Marguerite R. (Wyss) Bates. Her faith brought her to Concordia Theological Seminary where she served the Lord for her entire career. Surviving are her son, Christopher Bates of Fort Wayne; and brother, Dan Bates of Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when the pandemic is over. Private family service were held. Preferred memorials to Concordia Theological Seminary Advancement Department. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
