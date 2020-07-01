DAWN WORKMAN, 63, passed unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Nov. 18, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Peggy Ehrman. She graduated from Wayne High School and had a long association with the Jehovah's Witness Congregations. She will be remembered for spending all her time at the meetings and in field service preaching and teaching the Bible. She worked for Verizon for 30 years as a Communications Supervisor. She loved her job and all the employees, using her great personality one would never forget. Her favorite pastime was at the drag races watching Funny car, Top Fuel and Superstock racing where she made a lot of friends. She was always by her husband's side married 47 years and doing everything together. After her retirement, her time was spent planting beautiful flowers of all kinds and with her large number of different cats. She also loved taking vacations in Santa Monica, Malibu and Long Beach, Calif., visiting her Uncle Sammy, Sam Cook and driving the Malibu Canyon Road. "She will be greatly missed by everyone." She is survived by husband, Wayne Workman; son, Gale (April) Workman; brother, Keith (Terri) Ehrman; along with many relatives. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.