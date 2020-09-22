DAWN WYSS, 55, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, peacefully at home with her family. Born July 27, 1965 in Fort Wayne, Dawn was the daughter of Michael and Arleen Koester, who survive. She graduated from Leo Junior Senior High School Class of 1983 and earned a Vocational Certificate of Travel Career Training from Associated Schools Inc. in North Miami Beach, Fla. in 1984. She worked as a Travel Consultant for various Fort Wayne agencies, including Grueninger Travel, for nearly a decade before shifting her focus to raising a family. In the late 2000s, Dawn excelled as a "guard mom" for the Homestead High School Colorguard: hosting team meals, sewing costumes, doing hair and makeup at competitions, and chaperoning students on the bus. Dawn re-entered the workforce in 2007 as a Retail Associate at Rustic Hutch, and later, a Sales Lead at Pier 1 Imports. She was a long-time member of Calvary Christian Fellowship Church where she often volunteered serving meals to the community. In her spare time, Dawn enjoyed traveling to beach destinations, scrapbooking, gardening, and reading The Bible. Dawn is also survived by daughters, Ashley Wyss (Thomas Carter) and Victoria (Jacob) Britton; and brother, Christian Koester. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to American Brain Tumor Association. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com