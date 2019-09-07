|
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
DAWSON "D-THANG" EDWARD LOTHAMER, 14, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his residence. Born on Aug. 15, 2005 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Glen Edward and Elisabeth A. (Heingartner) Lothamer. Dawson attended Blackhawk Middle School. He was a sports enthusiast and excelled in all sports he attempted. Dawson played football, basketball, baseball, and one season did track and field all for a girl. Dawson was a boujee little kid, dressed to impress, and his hair always flowed perfectly, "you knew better not to touch his hair." He loved Fortnite, his cell phone, and his shoe collection. Dawson was a ladies' man and really smooth with the girls. Known as "Dennis the Menace" by his family, Dawson was very accident prone and broke several bones during his youth. Above all, Dawson was very loving, protective of his friends, family, and loved ones, and despised any degree of bullying. Survivors include his parents, Glen and Libby Lothamer; brother, Alex Lothamer; sister, Alyssa Fisher; brother/best friend, Bryce Lothamer; grandparents, Ernest (Karen Bennett) Lothamer and Jamie (Gene) Craft; uncle, Dan (Carol) Heingartner, uncle, John (Norma) Heingartner; aunt, Mary (Ed) Crothers; uncle, Monte (Honor) Lothamer, uncle, Phil Lothamer; aunt, Janine (Greg) Sholeff; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather,Robert Heingartner, grandmother, Suzanne Heingartner; and cousin, Jack Sholeff. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Following the service there will be a celebration of life at Saint Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be distributed to various sports organizations. The family is asking if anyone had ever played on the same team as Dawson to wear their Jersey or the colors Red and White to the funeral service to commemorate the time. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 7, 2019
