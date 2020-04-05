Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEAN E. BOLTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEAN E. BOLTZ, 90, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born March 21, 1930, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Wilbur K. Boltz Sr. and Nina L. (Ruble) Boltz. Dean was united in marriage to Patricia S. Sauer on Oct. 29, 1950 at Wayne Street United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne; she preceded him in death on July 11, 2014 following 63 years of marriage. Dean was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. He also held memberships in the following organizations: Summit City Lodge 170 F & A.M.; Fort Wayne Foster Park Lions Club where he was a past president; American Legion Post 47; former member of the Decatur Lodge 571 F & A.M. where in 1970 he was the Master; Decatur Optimist Club where he was a past president; former member of the Decatur Lions Club; and was a former Lay Director and Lay Chairman of the North Indiana Emmaus Walk. Dean was a 1950 graduate of Indiana University with an Associate Degree in Science. Dean was a member of the 1948, graduating class of Central High School in Fort Wayne. In 1950, he graduated from the Indiana College of Mortuary Science. He also completed post-graduate studies at the University of Saint Francis, Wayne State Medical School in Eye Enucleation, and John Hopkins Medical School in Corneal Excision. Dean was an accomplished funeral director with a career spanning 46 years, culminating as an owner in the Zwick, Boltz, and Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur for 25 years. Prior to his time in Decatur, he had worked in Fort Wayne for the D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home in addition to the Klaehn-Fahl & Melton Funeral Home. In addition to his time in funeral service, Dean was an Eye Enucleator for 22 years for the Lions Eye Bank. It was during his time with the Eye Bank that Dean was recognized for his professional accomplishments by being awarded the International Award for Lions Eye Bank and the Frank Celerek Sight Saving Award in addition to being recognized as a Who's Who of the West and Midwest. Survivors include his daughters, Deborah E. Boltz of Fort Wayne, Dianne E. McIntosh of Angola, Ind., and Mary J.B. Michalak of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Daniel (Erin) McIntosh, Claire (Bryan) Meraz and Jennifer (Austin) Tracey; four great-grandchildren, Brynn, Lennan, Summer, and Eliza; and brother, Wilbur K. Boltz Jr. of Salisbury, N.C. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Dangler. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Public services will be held to celebrate Dean's Life but will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the Indiana Lions Eye Bank, 4745 Haven Point Blvd., Indianapolis (IN 46280). For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit

