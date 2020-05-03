DEAN HARRIS, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Pierceton, Ind., on May 4, 1934, he was a son of Harry and Marjorie (Ritter) Harris. He graduated from Pierceton High School, Purdue School of Pharmacy and served in the U.S. Army. He later worked at Brooklyn Ave Pharmacy and owned People's Drug in Monroeville from 1989 to 2004. He is survived by brother, Dee-Jay (Joyce) Harris; sisters, Nancy (Doug) Walls of Pierceton and Joan (Robert) Beineke of Leo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Harris; and life partner, Rick Albrans. No visitation or service.



