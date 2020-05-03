DEAN HARRIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEAN HARRIS, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Pierceton, Ind., on May 4, 1934, he was a son of Harry and Marjorie (Ritter) Harris. He graduated from Pierceton High School, Purdue School of Pharmacy and served in the U.S. Army. He later worked at Brooklyn Ave Pharmacy and owned People's Drug in Monroeville from 1989 to 2004. He is survived by brother, Dee-Jay (Joyce) Harris; sisters, Nancy (Doug) Walls of Pierceton and Joan (Robert) Beineke of Leo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Harris; and life partner, Rick Albrans. No visitation or service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved