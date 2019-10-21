DEAN L. WEILBAKER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at The Cedars of Leo. Born on April 30, 1932, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Earl and Maude Weilbak -er. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He spent his life working years in the plumbing, heating and air conditioning field, retiring from Plumbers and Steamfitters Union local 166 in 1994. His passions were bowling, fishing, NASCAR, and spending time at the lake, with his family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 409, and was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge, and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Gloria J Weilbaker; daughter, Denise "Dee Dee" (Randy) Eichel; grandchildren, Adam and Andy Eichel; great-grandchildren, Luke, Evelyn, Corbin, and Camden; and sister, Betty. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel; and eight siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the or Parkview Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2019