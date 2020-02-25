DEBORA K. NEHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORA K. NEHER.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Obituary
Send Flowers

DEBORA K. NEHER, 61, of Huntertown, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born on Aug. 24, 1958, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence F. and Carla Mae (Sartor) Martin. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, LaOtto. Debora loved planning trips down to the last detail, she always sought out unique places, events, and activities for her family. Debora was a very dedicated "Band Mom" for over 10 years for the Carroll High School Marching Band, and Color Guard, and was known as "Mama Neher". She is survived by her husband, Steven Neher; son, Ethan (Emma) Neher; daughter, Emma Neher; sisters, Linn (Mike) Haag and Kristine Jones; as well as several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7046 E 400 S, LaOtto, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Ege Cemetery, LaOtto. Memorial donations may be given to . For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.