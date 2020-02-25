DEBORA K. NEHER, 61, of Huntertown, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born on Aug. 24, 1958, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence F. and Carla Mae (Sartor) Martin. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, LaOtto. Debora loved planning trips down to the last detail, she always sought out unique places, events, and activities for her family. Debora was a very dedicated "Band Mom" for over 10 years for the Carroll High School Marching Band, and Color Guard, and was known as "Mama Neher". She is survived by her husband, Steven Neher; son, Ethan (Emma) Neher; daughter, Emma Neher; sisters, Linn (Mike) Haag and Kristine Jones; as well as several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7046 E 400 S, LaOtto, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Ege Cemetery, LaOtto. Memorial donations may be given to . For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020