DEBORAH A. VIAN, 55, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a daughter of Bud (Coleen) Cameron, who survives, and the late Patricia Cameron. She graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School, Purdue University, and Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Surviving are her son, Alexander, and daughter, Emily; sisters, Sandra (Brad) Kinsey and Susan (Doug Miller) Cameron; and brothers, Erik and Michael Cameron; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Brent. Private family memorial is planned. Memorial Donations to her children's education fund.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 9, 2019