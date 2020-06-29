DEBORAH ANN (BAUERMEISTER) BACON
DEBORAH ANN (BAUERMEISTER) BACON, of Ossian, Ind., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born on Jan. 4, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Jeanette K. (Hoffman) Bauermeister. She graduated from Norwell High School in 1980 and Lutheran School of Nursing in 1984. Deborah also earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and a Master's Degree of Business Administration, all with highest honors. She enjoyed working as a Registered Nurse for many years. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him Shall not perish, but have everlasting life" John 3:16. Survivors include her daughter, Katelyn Anne Bacon, at home; and her brother, James Bauermeister of Ossian. Deborah was also preceded in death by her brother, John W. Bauermeister. Private burial will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Flatrock, officiated by Pastor David H. Petersen. Preferred memorials are to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne and can be directed to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, where they will be forwarded to the church. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home of Decatur, Ind.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 29, 2020.
