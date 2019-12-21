Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH ANN BAILEY "DEBBIE" WARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEBORAH "DEBBIE" ANN BAILEY WARD, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, after a short challenging battle with cancer. She was only 64, but during her life she accomplish ed many things and was loved by many family and friends. Debbie lived her whole life in Fort Wayne and graduated from Wayne High School. She then attended Purdue University where she earned a degree in Horticulture. Debbie was an avid Purdue football fan and enjoyed going to the games when she could. She was a committed and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne. In her active role she served as a deacon, as the lead usher, drove the church shuttle bus so that others could also attend services, and often adorned the church with flowers. Debbie worked in several career pathways. She was a licensed commercial florist, veterinarian technician, and veterinarian office manager. She was also very artistic. Her talents included floral and silk design and very intricate china painting. Many lucky people received these as special gifts. Debbie was passionate in her love of animals, especially dogs. She was president of Northeastern Indiana Kennel Club, recording secretary of Fort Wayne Obedience Training Club, and president of the Williana Clumber Spaniel Club. She was especially proud of her work with the Three Rivers Visiting Dogs, which visits nursing homes and hospitals. Everyone in the infusion ward knew "Deb" because she had visited with Artemis, her Clumber spaniel. Even with her declining health, Debbie was determined to lead and complete last month's Old Fort Cluster Dog Show at the Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Recently, she told a dear friend, "This is really my place.my good place." Debbie is survived by her loving siblings, Charles (wife Jane) Bailey of St. Louis, Mo., Curtis Bailey (husband David Tignor) of Sarasota, Fla., and Diana Bailey (husband Christopher) Harvel of Columbia, Md. Debbie is a dear aunt, great-aunt and cousin, and she also had many adoring friends, colleagues and church family supporters. Services will be held in the spring at the First Presbyterian Church. Her final resting place will be with her parents in Farmington, Maine. In lieu of flowers, if donors prefer a donation in her memory please consider First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne; Lustgarten Foundation (for pancreatic cancer research); SSM Health at Home Hospice, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. or Fort Wayne Obedience Training Club.

DEBORAH "DEBBIE" ANN BAILEY WARD, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, after a short challenging battle with cancer. She was only 64, but during her life she accomplish ed many things and was loved by many family and friends. Debbie lived her whole life in Fort Wayne and graduated from Wayne High School. She then attended Purdue University where she earned a degree in Horticulture. Debbie was an avid Purdue football fan and enjoyed going to the games when she could. She was a committed and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne. In her active role she served as a deacon, as the lead usher, drove the church shuttle bus so that others could also attend services, and often adorned the church with flowers. Debbie worked in several career pathways. She was a licensed commercial florist, veterinarian technician, and veterinarian office manager. She was also very artistic. Her talents included floral and silk design and very intricate china painting. Many lucky people received these as special gifts. Debbie was passionate in her love of animals, especially dogs. She was president of Northeastern Indiana Kennel Club, recording secretary of Fort Wayne Obedience Training Club, and president of the Williana Clumber Spaniel Club. She was especially proud of her work with the Three Rivers Visiting Dogs, which visits nursing homes and hospitals. Everyone in the infusion ward knew "Deb" because she had visited with Artemis, her Clumber spaniel. Even with her declining health, Debbie was determined to lead and complete last month's Old Fort Cluster Dog Show at the Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Recently, she told a dear friend, "This is really my place.my good place." Debbie is survived by her loving siblings, Charles (wife Jane) Bailey of St. Louis, Mo., Curtis Bailey (husband David Tignor) of Sarasota, Fla., and Diana Bailey (husband Christopher) Harvel of Columbia, Md. Debbie is a dear aunt, great-aunt and cousin, and she also had many adoring friends, colleagues and church family supporters. Services will be held in the spring at the First Presbyterian Church. Her final resting place will be with her parents in Farmington, Maine. In lieu of flowers, if donors prefer a donation in her memory please consider First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne; Lustgarten Foundation (for pancreatic cancer research); SSM Health at Home Hospice, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. or Fort Wayne Obedience Training Club. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close