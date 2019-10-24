Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH ANN (GETZ) GERBERS. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

DEBORAH ANN (GETZ) GERBERS, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born July 8, 1949, in Richmond, Va., Debbie was the daughter of Carl and Patricia (Ely) Getz, who survive. She attended school in Indianapolis, Indiana and was a 1967 graduate of Bishop Chatard High School. She went to college at Franklin College in Indiana, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and met the love of her life, Keith. Keith and Debbie were married in June of 1970 and have remained faithfully together for 49 years. She graduated from Ivy Tech school of nursing in 1985 and went to work in a pediatric office for a decade before moving to a neurology office and then finished her career in the Alzheimer's unit of a nursing home. She spent her life in care of others and was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, friend and nurse. She was a faithful servant of God her whole life and was a lifelong member of the Catholic church. In her retirement years she and Keith enjoyed spending winters in Florida. She is also survived by her husband, Keith; children, Kevin (Deb), Tricia (Scott Norberg) and Brian (Jennica). Debbie was passionate about her family and in particular her seven grandchildren, Allison (19), Grant (16), and Kellen (8) Gerbers, Nicholas (9) and Andrew (8) Norberg, and Virginia (7) and Jude (4) Gerbers. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Debbie's memory may be directed to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit



