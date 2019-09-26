DEBORAH D. TURNER

Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
DEBORAH D. TURNER, 70, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born Jan. 29, 1949, in Muncie, Ind., she worked for Magna vox / Raytheon for over 30 years. She attended Central High School and was a member of the American Legion Post 148 Women Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Victor and Rebecca Turner of Fort Wayne; sister, Sharon (Lucius) Banks of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service is noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, with visitation one before service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019
