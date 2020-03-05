Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH ELISE FLORIAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEBORAH ELISE FLORIAN, of Fort Wayne for the last 20 years, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Born Sept. 29, 1962, in Dallas, Texas, she grew up in Bryan, Ohio. Deb was an avid tuba player, euchre player, cat owner, and collector of all things. She was a dedicated and generous friend - constantly making calls, sending cards, and picking up gifts. Deb overcame incredible challenges and ultimately found love and comfort in a community that she built - full of friends, professionals, "adopted" family members, and her cat, Gizmo. Deb will be remembered by all for her quick laughter, her ability to share her personal challenges with others, her questionable choice of T-Shirts, her hysterical sarcasm, and her enjoyment of good-looking men in uniform. Most of all, she will be remembered for connecting so many people together and the care and love with which she treated them. Deb is survived by her loving community: The Dancing with the Fort Wayne Stars Committee, the Carriage House board of directors, her Euchre group, the families of Leann Ganger, Jenni Vorderman, Denise Hoff, Sheri Dieidrich, Danielle Kellams, Jenny Westropp - and all of the members and staff of the Carriage House. She was preceded in death by her beloved cat, Lucky.

