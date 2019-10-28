Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH J. "DEB" LAW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEBORAH "DEB" J. LAW, 65, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Born in London, England on Jan. 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late William and Patricia (O'Brien) Watter -son. She co-owned and operated Law's Country Kennel in Roanoke since 1987. For decades, Deb was highly involved in the horse community and was an accomplished rider. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family and would never turn down a card game. But above all else, Deb's greatest joy was her grandchildren. Deb is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, William "Bill" and Katie Law and Andrew "Andy" and Kirsten Law; grandchildren, Graham, Hudson, Emery, Davis, and Alexa Law; brothers, Brandon and Brad Watterson; beloved aunts, Priscilla Price and Pat O'Brien; and a host of adored cousins. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bryce Watterson; and former husband, Kenneth "Ken" Law. A memorial gathering is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County SPCA.



DEBORAH "DEB" J. LAW, 65, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Born in London, England on Jan. 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late William and Patricia (O'Brien) Watter -son. She co-owned and operated Law's Country Kennel in Roanoke since 1987. For decades, Deb was highly involved in the horse community and was an accomplished rider. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family and would never turn down a card game. But above all else, Deb's greatest joy was her grandchildren. Deb is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, William "Bill" and Katie Law and Andrew "Andy" and Kirsten Law; grandchildren, Graham, Hudson, Emery, Davis, and Alexa Law; brothers, Brandon and Brad Watterson; beloved aunts, Priscilla Price and Pat O'Brien; and a host of adored cousins. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bryce Watterson; and former husband, Kenneth "Ken" Law. A memorial gathering is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County SPCA. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close