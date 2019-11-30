DEBORAH K. (ADAIR) LOTHAMER

Guest Book
  • "There are no words that can make this easier just know that..."
    - Brenda Oliver
  • "I'm am sorry to hear this sad news. Prayers of strength go..."
    - Theresa Buchanan
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
DEBORAH K. (ADAIR) LOTHAMER, 67, of Fort Wayne, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marcy Adair. She was a graduate of South Side High School. She worked for the USPS and Ziffles Restaurant before retiring to play games with her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Marc A.; children, Danny and Jessica Lothamer (Chris); grandchildren, Bailey, Bradyn and Reagan; and brother, Jeff Adair. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Doug and Scott Adair. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 30, 2019
