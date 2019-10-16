Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH K. "DEBBY" MATTOX. View Sign Service Information Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society 4602 Newaygo Road Fort Wayne , IN 46808 (260)-496-9600 Send Flowers Obituary

DEBORAH "DEBBY" K. MATTOX, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, due to a rare form of pancreatic cancer that she was diagnosed with in 2012. Born Jan. 18, 1951, in Chillicothe, Ohio, she was a daughter of J. Arnold and Phyllis Groves. Debby graduated from Bloomfield High School as salutatorian in 1969. She received a full scholarship to Indiana Central University (now University of Indianapolis) and earned a BS in Education in 1973. Debby and Ron were married in Bloomfield, Ind., on Sept. 2, 1972. In addition to raising five children and one husband, Debby would fully immerse herself in a variety of interests: sewing, crochet, exotic violets, embroidery, collectibles, puzzles, off road 4x4, Mahjong, and cancer research. In 2016, after 23 years of leadership, Debby retired as president of DKM Embroidery based in Fort Wayne. During the seven years of her illness, she continued to travel and live life to the fullest, and was active up to her death. She leaves her three sons, Tim, Mike and Patrick, all of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Miller of Lexington, Ky., and Sarah of Paw Paw, Mich.; two grandchildren, Lucas and Claire; one sister, Brenda (Chuck) Roach of Bloomfield, Ind., and family; one brother, Wayne (Lisa) Groves of Odon, Ind.; and parents, J. Arnold Groves in Weslaco, Texas and Phyllis Groves in Bloomfield, Ind. Private services will be held in Fort Wayne, with a Celebration of Life to be announced later. The family requests in lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a donation in Debby's name to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.



