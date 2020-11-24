1/1
DEBORAH K. "DEB" MEYER
DEBORAH K. "DEB" MEYER, 64, of rural Ossian, Ind., was called to Heaven on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Born on Oct. 3, 1956, in Charlotte, N.C., she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Hough) Lanier. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1975. She worked at Kmart for 25 years and 10 years at Fort Wayne Metals. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ossian. In her free time, she enjoyed going on vacation and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving family include her loving husband of 43 years, Rick Meyer whom she married on Oct. 1, 1977; children, Christopher Meyer, Bradley (Amanda) Meyer and Janelle (Dale) Klingenberger; grandchildren, Maverick, Colby and one due to arrive in January; and sisters, Sue Stone and Patricia (Rod) Smith. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her brother-in-law, Fred Stone. A private family funeral service will be held. A public gathering of family and friends is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 East 750 North, Ossian. Masks will be required. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to the church. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
2606224114
