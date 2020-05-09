DEBORAH LEE ANDERSON, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born March 31, 1970, in Melrose, Mass., she grew up in Somerville, Mass., and was a daughter of the late William Shine and Alice Anderson. She was a very caring and loving woman. Surviving are her children, Valeri (Thomas) Williams, Joseph Anderson, Colton Estes, and Morgan Estes; grandchildren, Vivian and Violet Williams; siblings, Thomas Anderson, Donna Shine, Robin (Tony) Crespo, Lynn (Eric) Pepple, Marie (Chuck) Cappa, Carol (Buddy) Dobbs, and Jimmy Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, James Anderson; and sibling, Joseph Anderson. For online condolences, please visit www.advantagemungovan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2020.