DEBORAH LEE ANDERSON
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DEBORAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEBORAH LEE ANDERSON, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born March 31, 1970, in Melrose, Mass., she grew up in Somerville, Mass., and was a daughter of the late William Shine and Alice Anderson. She was a very caring and loving woman. Surviving are her children, Valeri (Thomas) Williams, Joseph Anderson, Colton Estes, and Morgan Estes; grandchildren, Vivian and Violet Williams; siblings, Thomas Anderson, Donna Shine, Robin (Tony) Crespo, Lynn (Eric) Pepple, Marie (Chuck) Cappa, Carol (Buddy) Dobbs, and Jimmy Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, James Anderson; and sibling, Joseph Anderson. For online condolences, please visit www.advantagemungovan.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved