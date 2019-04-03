DEBORAH LYNN MOYER, 60, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Deborah was a daughter of the late Robert and Frances Joan (Sims) Poling. She worked at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in Fort Wayne for over 30 years prior to her retirement. She loved spending time at the lake and going to Florida each year. Surviving are her husband of 19 years, Ed Moyer; daughters, Heather Parker and Sherri (Jay) Parker; grandchildren, Austin, Joel, Lily, April, and Kalie; and siblings, Brenda (Greg) Poling-Stephens, Terry (Kelly) Poling, and Kevin P. Scott. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Wright Cemetery, Steuben County, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Seminary.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019