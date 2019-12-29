DEBRA ANN HADE, 65, passed Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She retired from Verizon and she was a member of Job's Daughters. She is survived by her husband, Mark; mother, Bonnie Bireley; sons, Christoffer and Bryan (Katie); granddaughter, Gene. She was preceded in death by father, James. Funeral Service is 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana, or Parkview Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019