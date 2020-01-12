DEBRA (BARNEY) CAREY, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz., with family at her side. She was born and raised in Fort Wayne, and lived in Arizona for the last 20 years. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Randall; daughter, Megan Kamdar (Adam Burns); grandchildren, Finnegan and Tabitha; father, Lowell Barney; sister, Linda Powell (Gail Kuehnert); niece, Emilie Powell; nephew, Elliott Powell (Sarah Berger); and two grand nieces, Leila and Tesni. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Barney. She was a doting Nani, dedicated mother, loving wife, and she was a fighter until the very end. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, creative style and fun-loving spirit.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020