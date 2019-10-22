DEBRA "DEBBIE" CONNETT, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, surrounded by family. Born Dec. 15, 1955, she was a daughter of Don and Mary George. Deb nurtured a life-long love of learning and teaching - working in parochial schools, preschool, as a substitute, and as a tutor. She was an active member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, particularly encouraging the United Methodist Women's groups in community outreach projects. Debbie married Kevin Connett on June 6, 1980 and they raised their daughters in Fort Wayne, supporting them in their many activities. She was a woman of great faith in Christ and loved her family and friends deeply, cherishing time spent with them. Surviving are her husband, Kevin; daughters, Amanda (Stephen) Rochelle and Amy Connett; grandchildren, Chloe King, and Scott and Lauren Rochelle; and sisters, Donna George, Susan (Kevin) Curry, and Angela Smithson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mary George. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., with calling one hour prior. The Rev. Lakeya Stewart and the Rev. Kris McPherson officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial to follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Charis House or Madina Village School through Good Shepherd U.M.C. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 22, 2019