DEBRA DAWN COMPARET

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy goes out to you all. May God comfort..."
    - LeRoy & Janette Mathewson
  • "Our love & prayers are with you Deb and family Steve..."
Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Obituary
Send Flowers

DEBRA DAWN COMPARET, 63, of Churubusco, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel Com paret; daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Felton, Audrey (Stirling Keen) Comparet and Carly Comparet; sister, Carla (Scott) Gardner; brothers, Marc Leininger and Brett Leininger; and grandchildren, Josie and Miki. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Andrew Comparet. Service is 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Pathway Community Church, where family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to A.D.A.A (Anxiety & Depression Association of America). Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.