DEBRA DAWN COMPARET, 63, of Churubusco, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel Com paret; daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Felton, Audrey (Stirling Keen) Comparet and Carly Comparet; sister, Carla (Scott) Gardner; brothers, Marc Leininger and Brett Leininger; and grandchildren, Josie and Miki. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Andrew Comparet. Service is 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Pathway Community Church, where family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to A.D.A.A (Anxiety & Depression Association of America). Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020