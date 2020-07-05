DEBRA JOAN KESSLER, 61, of Fort Wayne, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home. Born July 11, 1958, in Fort Wayne, Deb was a daughter of the late Junior and Joan Apple gate. She grew up in Harlan, Ind., and was a member of Saint Jude Catholic Church. Early on she spent the majority of her time in tax preparation with H.R. Block. Later, she was the owner of several Liberty Tax Service offices in the Fort Wayne area. After "retirement", she could be caught doing personal tax preparation along side of her daughter at Family Tax. Deb married the love of her life Joe Kessler II on June 30, 1984; he survives. Deb enjoyed and supported her family and friends through every endeavor. She was an animal lover and an IU fan. Deb also loved family vacations, gatherings and just spending time with her children. "Her absence in our family will be felt for many generations to come." Deb loved fiercely and was a great protector of those she loved; she never hesitated when someone was in need. Her huge heart just couldn't keep up with her giving soul. Deb has left behind a heartbroken family that includes her daughter, Tricia (Sarah) Hook of Fort Wayne; son, Joe Kessler III of Fort Wayne; grandson, Maximus Vardaman of Fort Wayne; sisters, Cheryl (James) Szink of Fort Wayne and Linda (Bruce) Sacks of Euless, Texas; father-in-law, Joseph W. Kessler Sr.; sister-in-law, Liz (Norb) Nagel; brother-in-law, Phil (Donna) Kessler; niece, Lauren (Alfredo) Perez of Fort Wayne; nephews, Zachary Nagel of Fort Wayne and Scott Sacks of Euless, Texas; great nephew, Cristian Perez; great niece, Morgan Sacks; and her faithful dog and youngest "child", Buddy. She was excitedly awaiting the birth of her second great niece in July. Deb was preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law, Helen Kessler. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Please note that face masks are required at the funeral home and the church. Please practice social distancing. "Thank you". Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. In support of her grandson, Max, memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Children's Choir c/o Tricia Hook or the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com