DEBRA K. STINSON STOCKWELL, 63, of Fort Wayne passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Bonnie Miller Franke and Ned Stinson. She graduated Elmhurst High School in 1975, upon graduation she was employed at Maloley's Grocery Stores. She then became co-owner of Midwest Caulking. She is survived by sister, Joan E. Valentine; uncle, Richard Miller; and stepfather, Bill W. Franke; lifetime friends, Sara Pulse, Cindy Krouse, and Kevin Pappart, friend and co-owner of Midwest Caulking for 40 years. Private Memorial Service at Later date.