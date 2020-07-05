1/1
DEBRA K. STINSON STOCKWELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DEBRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEBRA K. STINSON STOCKWELL, 63, of Fort Wayne passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Bonnie Miller Franke and Ned Stinson. She graduated Elmhurst High School in 1975, upon graduation she was employed at Maloley's Grocery Stores. She then became co-owner of Midwest Caulking. She is survived by sister, Joan E. Valentine; uncle, Richard Miller; and stepfather, Bill W. Franke; lifetime friends, Sara Pulse, Cindy Krouse, and Kevin Pappart, friend and co-owner of Midwest Caulking for 40 years. Private Memorial Service at Later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved