DEBRA KAY "DEB" LIMING
DEBRA KAY "DEB" LIMING, 66, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2020. Born in Peru, Ind., Deb was the daughter of the late William DeVinney and Shirley Sparks. Deb graduated from North Side High School. She was a waitress at Bill's Palace for many years prior to her retirement. Deb loved arts and crafts, camping, animals, and going to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. She had a bigger heart than most and loved helping others. Her fun, loving personality will be missed. Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Paul Liming; son, Paul Curtis Liming; siblings, William (Jane) DeVinney, Robert (Sandy Ramsey) Sparks, Charles Sparks, and Rose Sparks; along with many nieces and nephews. Deb was preceded in death her step-father, Curtis Sparks. Service is 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 3 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
03:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
06:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
