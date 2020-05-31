DEBRA R. KEMP
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DEBRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEBRA R. KEMP, 71, of Huntertown, passed away Thursday May, 28, 2020. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7. "She was a cherished soul who will be missed by all those touched by her love and devotion." She is survived by loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Clifford Kemp; children, Kelly (Mark) Volz, Rick (Marie) Kemp, Chris (Hillery) Kemp, Trish (Scott) Berndt; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Societ 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with viewing and visitation two hours prior.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved