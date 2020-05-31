DEBRA R. KEMP, 71, of Huntertown, passed away Thursday May, 28, 2020. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7. "She was a cherished soul who will be missed by all those touched by her love and devotion." She is survived by loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Clifford Kemp; children, Kelly (Mark) Volz, Rick (Marie) Kemp, Chris (Hillery) Kemp, Trish (Scott) Berndt; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Societ 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with viewing and visitation two hours prior.