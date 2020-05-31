DEBRA R. KEMP
DEBRA R. KEMP, 71, of Huntertown, passed away Thursday May, 28, 2020. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7. "She was a cherished soul who will be missed by all those touched by her love and devotion." She is survived by loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Clifford Kemp; children, Kelly (Mark) Volz, Rick (Marie) Kemp, Chris (Hillery) Kemp, Trish (Scott) Berndt; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Societ 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with viewing and visitation two hours prior.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
JUN
2
Service
06:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
(260) 496-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
he was the most loving woman and mom and wife. The most praying woman I know I will miss her
Gretta Jean Cox McKenzie
Family
May 31, 2020
Words Cannot express the way that I feel about my sweet cousin Deb. We grew up together when we were young. My heart is broken I was so glad that I got to visit with her a Cliff five years ago we sure enjoyed our precious time together. She was just like a sister to me I loved her dearly she will be missed I know she is not in anymore sickness or pain to bear she left that all behind her I will meet her again some day. Cliff My heart is broken for you and the Children know that you will miss her but she is much better than we are we have to go through it , To the Children and grandchildren stay strong and keep the faith Love you all until we meet again.
Broaddus Stambaugh
May 31, 2020
Debra was a faithful member of CMI for many years and fulfilled her call from God to consistently steward the Word of God in her words and deeds. We pray today for the family that the peace of God, through the precious work of the Holy Spirit, will be close and bring comfort to all.
Dennis Kutzner
Friend
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always my dear friend until we meet again. May GOD'S special peace fill the hearts of your dear family.
Elizabeth Biggs
Friend
May 31, 2020
I remember Deb and Cliff from when we used to bowl together many decades ago. And from Calvary Temple . Prayers to her family at the time.
Lisa-Hartzell Underwood
Acquaintance
May 31, 2020
Debbie always made sure I knew she loved me...I will miss her very much!
Barbi LaFever
Friend
