DEBRA R. KEMP, 71, of Huntertown, passed away Thursday May, 28, 2020. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7. "She was a cherished soul who will be missed by all those touched by her love and devotion." She is survived by loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Clifford Kemp; children, Kelly (Mark) Volz, Rick (Marie) Kemp, Chris (Hillery) Kemp, Trish (Scott) Berndt; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Societ 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with viewing and visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.