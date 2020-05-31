Words Cannot express the way that I feel about my sweet cousin Deb. We grew up together when we were young. My heart is broken I was so glad that I got to visit with her a Cliff five years ago we sure enjoyed our precious time together. She was just like a sister to me I loved her dearly she will be missed I know she is not in anymore sickness or pain to bear she left that all behind her I will meet her again some day. Cliff My heart is broken for you and the Children know that you will miss her but she is much better than we are we have to go through it , To the Children and grandchildren stay strong and keep the faith Love you all until we meet again.

Broaddus Stambaugh