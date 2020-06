Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DEBRA's life story with friends and family

Share DEBRA's life story with friends and family

KEMP, DEBRA R.: Service is 6 p.m. today, June 2, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Societ 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with viewing and visitation two hours prior.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store