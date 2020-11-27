1/1
DEBRA VanGORDER
DEBRA VanGORDER, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 9:55 a.m. at Lutheran Hospital. Born on Sept. 17, 1957 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Daloris Lee. She worked at Fort Wayne Community Schools for 32 years. She was loving, known as "Momma Deb" at FWCS, caring, sweet and giving person who enjoyed NASCAR/Tony Stewart, loved reading and vacations with her sister, spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband and "Life Long Friend" Charles VanGorder; daughters, Michele O'Neal, April VanGorder; five grandchildren, Alexis, Haley, Asia, Trinity and Anthony; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Beverly (Bruce) Bowers; brothers, Richard (Nancy) Lee, and Mike Lee. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
November 26, 2020
Dennis Bowers
