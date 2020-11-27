DEBRA VanGORDER, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 9:55 a.m. at Lutheran Hospital. Born on Sept. 17, 1957 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Daloris Lee. She worked at Fort Wayne Community Schools for 32 years. She was loving, known as "Momma Deb" at FWCS, caring, sweet and giving person who enjoyed NASCAR/Tony Stewart, loved reading and vacations with her sister, spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband and "Life Long Friend" Charles VanGorder; daughters, Michele O'Neal, April VanGorder; five grandchildren, Alexis, Haley, Asia, Trinity and Anthony; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Beverly (Bruce) Bowers; brothers, Richard (Nancy) Lee, and Mike Lee. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.