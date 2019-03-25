Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DEEDRA LOUISE KREAGER, 72, of Lafayette, Ind. and formerly of Cromwell, Ind. passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at home. Born on Oct. 30, 1946 in Rushville, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bonnie Jean (Moore) Wehmeyer. On Oct. 4, 1969, she married Jerry Kreager; he survives. Deedra was a former secretary at Ra Comm Motorola in Lafayette, former Noble County Auditor for eight years and former secretary at Lincoln Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was a member at Calvary Baptist Church in West Lafayette, Ind. and a founding member of Stone's Hill Community Church in Ligonier, Ind. Deedra enjoyed working crossword and Suduko puzzles, loved her two Labradors, serving at the church, and enjoying her back porch. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Kreager; two sons, Matt (Dylan) Kreager, of Ligonier, Ind.; and Tom (Kelly) Kreager, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one sister, Ann Jones of Muncie, Ind.; one brother, John Wehmeyer of Muncie, Ind; and six grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Donna Wehmeyer; along with her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Violet and Jacob Kreager. A Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday March 27, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Kalberer Rd, West Lafayette (IN 47906), where friends and family will be received one hour prior to service. Pastor Daniel Berry officiating. Family and friends will also be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the church. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m., at Stones Hill Community Church, 151 W Stones Hill Road, Ligonier (IN 46767). A second funeral is 11 a.m. Friday March 29, 2019, at Stones Hill Community Church, where friends and family will be received one hour before the service. Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow the second service at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier. Memorial contributions may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church Missionary Fund or Stone's Hill Community Church. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at

1589 Lincolnway South

Ligonier , IN 46767

