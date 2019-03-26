KREAGER, DEEDRA LOUISE: Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday March 27, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Kalberer Rd, West Lafayette (IN 47906), where friends and family will be received one hour prior to service. Family and friends will also be received from 4 to 8 p.m. today, March 26, 2019, at the church. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m., at Stones Hill Community Church, 151 W Stones Hill Road, Ligonier (IN 46767). A second funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Stones Hill Community Church, where friends and family will be received one hour before the service. Arrangements by Yeager Funeral Home.
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019