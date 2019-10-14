DEL E. McCLAIN, 61, of Monroeville, (formerly New Haven, Ind.) passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Hospital after a short illness. Born Jan. 17, 1958, he was the son of Tommy and Sharon McClain of Naples, Fla. Del graduated from New Haven High School in 1977 and was an accomplished commercial carpenter-superintendent-journeyman all his life before taking a job earlier this year at Rural King in Decatur, as an assembler. He enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, fishing/boating, pouring concrete back in the day and spending time outdoors. Del was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church and the Navy Club Ship 245, both of New Haven. He is also survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy (Zielke) McClain; sister, Deb (Scott) Haskins; nieces, Dawn and Danielle; nephew, D.J., along with other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his Godmother, Marlene Engle. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Paul Shoemaker officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven. Burial at the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church and the Allen County SPCA. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 14, 2019