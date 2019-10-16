DELBERT ELIAS "DEL" HARTMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELBERT ELIAS "DEL" HARTMAN.
Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Blackhawk Ministries
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Blackhawk Ministries
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELBERT "DEL" ELIAS HARTMAN, 95, formerly of Merriam and later Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Parkway Village Health Community in Little Rock, Ark. Surviving are his sons, Craig (Jan O'Brien) Hartman of San Francisco, Calif. and Kevin (Paula) Hartman of Little Rock, Ark.; grandchildren, Shaun (Kristin) Hartman, Joshua (Jennifer) Hartman, Christa (Justin) Adams, Travis and Kelsey Hartman; six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Agnes; he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Luther and Owen. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Blackhawk Ministries, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Missions Fund of Blackhawk Ministries. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.