DELBERT "DEL" ELIAS HARTMAN, 95, formerly of Merriam and later Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Parkway Village Health Community in Little Rock, Ark. Surviving are his sons, Craig (Jan O'Brien) Hartman of San Francisco, Calif. and Kevin (Paula) Hartman of Little Rock, Ark.; grandchildren, Shaun (Kristin) Hartman, Joshua (Jennifer) Hartman, Christa (Justin) Adams, Travis and Kelsey Hartman; six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Agnes; he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Luther and Owen. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Blackhawk Ministries, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Missions Fund of Blackhawk Ministries. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019