DELBERT ERNEST BAUERMEISTER, 87, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, with his family by his side. Born in Ossian, he was the son of the late Otto and Luella (Young) Bauermeister. He was a past member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired in 1996 as a painting contractor. An avid sports enthusiast, he loved cheering for the Chicago Cubs and various college sports. In the early years, he enjoyed many road trips with his family which included, state parks, state fairs, and even Walt Disney World during the first year it was open. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wilma (Dippel) Bauermeister; daughters, Caryn (Vernon) Clements of Overland Park, Kan., and Linda (Mark) Rekeweg of Woodburn; twin brothers, Norman "Butch" (Joyce) and Norwin "Norv" (Martha) Bauermeister, both of Ossian; sister, Eileen Witte of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Samantha and Jackson Clements, Abby, Brice and Emma Rekeweg. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Rollins. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Paul Shoemaker officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the or Worship Anew. To share online condolences, visit



740 State Rd 930 E

New Haven , IN 46774

