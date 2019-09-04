Guest Book View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

DELBERT JOSEPH MINNICK, 94, was called home to Heaven on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Parkview Randallia inpatient hospice in Fort Wayne. He was born in Hoagland, a son of the late John and Agnes (Diver) Minnich. He married Rita M. (Horst-man) Minnick on May 17, 1947, and she preceded him in death in 2015. He attended Sacred Heart Crozier House Seminary, and at the age of 18, left the seminary to join the war effort. Delbert served honorably as a combat veteran in the United States Army Airborne during World War II as a specialist 4th class. He was a detective sergeant for the Fort Wayne Police Department for 21 years, retiring in 1972. He was an honorary deputy sheriff for Allen County. After retiring from the police force, he was employed at Zollner Corp. as chief of security for 16 years. He then went on to play golf five days a week until age 89. He was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where he was a very devoted Catholic, a charter member of Sacred Heart Seminary, F.O.P., American Legion Post 296, VFW, and retired president of the Retired Police Officers Association. He was also a member and helped form the P.A.L. and was past president of Sacred Heart Little League. Delbert enjoyed golfing and was an avid Notre Dame fan, having had football season tickets since the late 50's. He also liked the Detroit Tigers and coached 20 years of youth baseball, including coaching his grandchildren and CYO basketball for both boys and girls. "Above all else, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather". Surviving are his children, Michael J. Minnick, Stephen J. Minnick, and Maryann (Joseph) Oxley; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol J. Rowley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Agnes Minnick; siblings, John L. Minnick, Marian C. Walter, Kermit C. Minnick, and Bernard A. Minnick. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Entombment in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or Police Athletic League. To sign the online guestbook please visit,



