DELBERT RAY "DUDE" KIRBY
1942 - 2020
DELBERT RAY "DUDE" KIRBY, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Aug. 8, 1942 in Delaware County, Okla., he was a son of the late E. Pickett and Hazel Kirby. Growing up on the family farm in Oklahoma with his nine siblings, he learned the value of hard work and close family ties. Kind and soft-spoken, he was gifted with many abilities and could build or repair almost anything. He was well known for putting smiles on the faces of his family and neighbors with his creative inventions, and he kept everyone guessing about what he would come up with next. A loving dad, grandpa, and uncle, he was an inspiration to the young people in his life, who will never forget the warmth and understanding they received from this gentle man. He will forever be missed by all of those who loved him so much. Delbert is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Kirby of Fort Wayne; daughter, Angel (John) Brutovsky of Maricopa, Ariz.; son, Joseph (Stacy DeRose) Gass of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Eli, Kaitlyn, and Nate DeRose; brothers, Gene, Don, Jim, and Randy Kirby, all of Oklahoma; sisters, Mary Stewart, Ann Poindexter, and Donna Caywood, all of Oklahoma, and Wanda Page of Texas; many extended family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Delbert, Jr., and brother, Joe Kirby. "Whether we called you Delbert, Dude, Kirby, Daddy, or Grandpa, you will always be in our hearts, and we will miss you forever". Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To honor the way that Delbert lived his life, in lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests that you perform an act of kindness for someone else.For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
