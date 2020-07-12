DELIA COTHRUN BOURNE, 66, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Lexington, Ky., on Oct. 30, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Pope and Delia Cothrun. She attended the University of Arkansas where she met and fell in love with her future husband, William. Together they moved to Fort Wayne, in 1977, where she became a reference librarian for the Allen County Public Library. In 1983, she became a genealogist for the second-largest genealogical collection in the country (ACPL) where she remained until her death. She loved to travel with her husband, go out to lunch with friends, play board and card games with her grandchildren, cuddle with her cats, and read. She was a life-long member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, William Allen; daughter, Catherine Elizabeth; grandchildren, David, Abigail and Clayton; sisters, Carolyn (Stephen) Ciupak and Mary Patricia Cothrun; sisters, Patty (Kevin) Goff and Donna Bourne; cousin, Rhonda (Tom) Atkinson; nieces, Katherine, Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Amanda; nephew, Stephen; lifelong friends, Peggy Vaniman and Barry and Rhonda Culbertson; and loving cats, Theodora, Evanora, Callie, Chessie. She was preceded in death by two infant brothers; brother-in-law, David Bourne; and aunts and uncles. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Genealogical Endowment Fund at The Allen County Public Library.